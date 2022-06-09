'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi Police FIRs

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised the Delhi Police’s decision to file an FIR against him.

In a series of tweets, the AIMIM chief slammed the police and aslo highlighted instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's some of his speeches.

Beginning with the FIR, he wrote, "I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR."

In another tweet critcising Delhi Police he wrote, "It appears that Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal etc. This is why the delayed & weak response. In fact Yati has violated his bail conditions repeatedly by inciting genocide against Muslims & insulting Islam."

Further he said, "Delhi Police were probably trying to think of a way of registering an FIR against these people without offending Hindutvadi fanboys/girls.

"Delhi Police is suffering from “both sideism” or “balance-waad” syndromes. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters & make it look like there was hate speech on both sides," he wrote in other tweet.

Pointing out at the Prime Minister he said, "Modi’s hate speeches were similarly rewarded. In fact the people who attempted to shoot me, admitted that they did so, so that they could become prominent Hindutva politicians. This culture must end."

"If Modi were sincere he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in fake balance-vaad. Let genocidal hate speakers be put in prison under non-bailable draconian laws rather than getting promotions," he added.

Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand are named in one of the two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police’s special cell against various people for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand have been booked for their alleged inflammatory remarks on social media, the police said Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party, and former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended, are among the people named in the FIRs.