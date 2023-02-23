CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party; read full letter here

CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party |

Congress leader CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday. He tweeted his letter of resignation, which was addressed to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's his full resignation letter

Leaving behind a successful career abroad, I returned to India to serve our nation. Driven by an ideology that was all inclusive and committed to the goal of incremental national transformation, I joined the Congress Party in 2001.



The journey thereafter was challenging and engaging. I got an opportunity to serve as Vice President [in the Rank of a State Minister] of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur, Member of the Prasar Bharati Board, National Council Member of the Indian Youth Congress and as a National Media Panelist, among others.

I earnestly thank the Party & Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for all the responsibilities entrusted to me over the years in Government and the organization. I have forged cherished friendships here that will remain.



But I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the Party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is why i had recently declined an organizational responsibility at the National Level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.



It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the Primary Membership of the Congress Party with immediate effect. I have also submitted to the appropriate authority my resignation as a Trustee of the Tamilnadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.



There will be speculation of me going to another Party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next.



I hiwill endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform, it will be one where I can continue to steadfastly uphold the integrity & mideals of public life, instilled and defended by the founding fathers & mothers of i our great nation and my great-grandfather C. Rajagopalachari. Jai Hind!

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)