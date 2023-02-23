e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party; read full letter here

CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party; read full letter here

I earnestly thank the Party & Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for all the responsibilities entrusted to me over the years in Government and the organization. I have forged cherished friendships here that will remain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party |
Follow us on

Congress leader CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday. He tweeted his letter of resignation, which was addressed to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Here's his full resignation letter

Leaving behind a successful career abroad, I returned to India to serve our nation. Driven by an ideology that was all inclusive and committed to the goal of incremental national transformation, I joined the Congress Party in 2001.


The journey thereafter was challenging and engaging. I got an opportunity to serve as Vice President [in the Rank of a State Minister] of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur, Member of the Prasar Bharati Board, National Council Member of the Indian Youth Congress and as a National Media Panelist, among others.

I earnestly thank the Party & Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for all the responsibilities entrusted to me over the years in Government and the organization. I have forged cherished friendships here that will remain.

But I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the Party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is why i had recently declined an organizational responsibility at the National Level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.


It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the Primary Membership of the Congress Party with immediate effect. I have also submitted to the appropriate authority my resignation as a Trustee of the Tamilnadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.


There will be speculation of me going to another Party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next.


I hiwill endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform, it will be one where I can continue to steadfastly uphold the integrity & mideals of public life, instilled and defended by the founding fathers & mothers of i our great nation and my great-grandfather C. Rajagopalachari. Jai Hind!

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party; read...

CR Kesavan, grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, resigns from Congress party; read...

Delhi MCD Election: AAP, BJP continue to fight all night, exchange blows, throw ballot boxes, house...

Delhi MCD Election: AAP, BJP continue to fight all night, exchange blows, throw ballot boxes, house...

Ridding Haryana of corruption is my 'junoon': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Day 3 of Budget session

Ridding Haryana of corruption is my 'junoon': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Day 3 of Budget session

Chhattisgarh shocker! Newly married couple stab each other to death hours before their reception

Chhattisgarh shocker! Newly married couple stab each other to death hours before their reception

Gujarat police defend Kheda flogging of men in High Court: 'To maintain peace and harmony...'

Gujarat police defend Kheda flogging of men in High Court: 'To maintain peace and harmony...'