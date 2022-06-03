CR gains top spot among all Zonal Railways for ticket checking, generates revenue of Rs. 71.61 cr in current financial year

Central Railway’s spectacular performance in Non-Fare Revenue, Parcel Earnings and Ticket Checking started the financial year 2022-23 with record earnings of Rs. 8.69 crores in Non-Fare Revenue, Rs. 44.64 crores in Parcel earnings and Rs. 71.61 crores in ticket checking in April and May 2022.

To ensure comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide rail users, Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services and special trains across all its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

Central Railway has the record of claiming number one spot among all Zonal Railways in terms of ticket checking earnings and non-fare revenue in the financial year 2021-22.

During April & May-2022, the highly motivated ticket checking team of CR generated a revenue of Rs. 71.61 crores against Rs. 21.67 crores during April & May-2021, showing an increase of 230.46%. Similarly, 10.11 lakh cases were detected during April & May-2022 against 3.19 lakh cases during April & May-2021, showing an increase of 216.74%.

Central Railway has drafted a different success story with the concept of non-fare revenue. It has set a fine example of the combination of better & modern amenities for the passengers and also enhancement of railway revenue through various non-fare revenue concepts like Hybrid OBHS contracts, Digilockers, Personal Care Centres, and e-bikes, e-charging points, content on-demand, conversations on the move etc.

Continuing its splendid performance, CR, during the month of April & May -2022 earned Rs. 8.69 crores against Rs. 1.19 crores during April & May-2021, showing an incredible increase of 631.52 %.

Central Railway also registered a record revenue through Parcel & Luggage earnings of Rs. 44.64 crores for April & May-2022, against earnings of Rs. 38.01 crores during April & May-2021, showing an increase of 17.44%.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with dignity with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience. Many more initiatives under non-fare revenue are being planned by CR, which will benefit the passengers and fetch a sizable revenue for Railways.

At the same time, it is also putting its best efforts to increase the transportation of parcels and luggage in the best possible manner.

Central Railway is forever committed to its path of providing the best service to its passengers and enhancing the image of Indian Railways.