CPI (M) to join hands with like-minded parties for Tripura polls

To counter the BJP, the CPI (M) has decided to join hands with the Congress and other ‘secular democratic forces’ in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

Taking part in a three-day national committee meeting in Kolkata, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that CPI (M) will share its seats with other like-minded parties in the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura.

“This is the first time that CPI (M) is not contesting from all the Assembly seats in Tripura. Apart from Congress, talks are on about the seat sharing with other secular democratic forces that would help oust BJP from Tripura and in preserving the Constitution and democracy,” said Mr Yechury.

The senior politburo member also mentioned that talks will also be held about alliance with ‘like-minded’ parties to oust BJP from the Central government in the 2024 Parliamentary election.

It may be noted that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also contesting the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and party National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura in the first week of February to campaign for the upcoming Assembly election there.

According to TMC leaders, the non-CPI (M) voters who had earlier voted for BJP will vote for TMC and also that TMC is the only ‘alternative’ in Tripura. Recently the TMC Tripura leaders had also met with Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata to discuss the candidates of all the 60 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, taking potshots at the Governors of the non BJP ruled states, Sitaram Yechury alleged, “The Governor of the non-BJP ruled states are the agents to push the political agendas of the BJP-led Central Government. There are several incidents in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other places. Former Governor of Bengal is now promoted as Vice President of the country.”

