Covid Update: Rajasthan alerts districts on genome testing

Jaipur: After the Centre issued instructions on Covid management, the Rajasthan Government’s health department has asked the district collectors to conduct genome sequencing of all positive samples. The State has also started random sampling.

In a meeting to manage the Covid situation on Thursday, health secretary Prithvi Singh expressed his apprehensions about a rise in cases and number of patients due to the new variant. There is no panic.

At present, the test positivity rate in Rajasthan is 0.1%, which is very low. “We have done the most vaccinations in the country. People have developed good immunity,” the health secretary said.

He said, “We have asked the districts to send samples to detect new Covid variants. Facilities have been instructed to isolate positive cases.”The department has ordered random sampling at crowded places like railway stations, bus stands and vegetable markets. Instructions have also been given to conduct a sampling of suspected patients coming to PHCs, CHCs and hospitals and a door-to-door survey to identify suspects. The department has reactivated the control rooms in all the districts.

Notably, about 84% people are jabbed in Rajasthan. The second dose has been given to 5.9 crores people in the age group of 12 years or more. The number of people taking the first dose is 5.7 crores. The recovery rate is 99.26%.