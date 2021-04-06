Covid spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks very critical: Govt

New Delhi

The Centre on Tuesday said Covid-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year and cautioned the next four weeks are “very very critical” as it sought people’s participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi also joined growing number of states to impose night curfew in view of the surge in coronavirus infections as the national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday, the highest this year. The curfew from 10pm to 5am will be in force with immediate effect till April 30.

Two top Central officials sounded a note of caution at a news conference amid indications on Tuesday night the country may have recorded a single-day rise of over 1 lakh new cases for the second time and surpassed the previous high. India on Sunday registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 96,982 cases were reported in 24 hours, while the death toll jumped to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The Centre, meanwhile, responded to growing demands the age limit for Covid-19 vaccination be relaxed in view of the spike in cases, saying the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to “administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it”.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said the pandemic situation in India has worsened with a sharp rise in cases, and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus. “The intensity of the pandemic has increased and it is spreading faster than last time. In some states, it is worse than others but the upswing can be observed across the country,” he said.

Detailing the Covid-19 situation in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhu­sh­an said Chhattisgarh's Durg is among top 10 districts with high active Covid cases while 7 are in Maharashtra, 1 in Karnataka. Delhi, counted as one district, is also in the list, he said.

The 10 districts with the highest number of new cases are Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Durg, he added. Bhushan added Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh still remain the states of "maximum concern".

Given their population, the death numbers being reported by Punjab and Chhatisgarh are a cause of extreme concern, he said.

The Union Health Ministry said over 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926. “This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far,” the ministry said.

In another development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to PM Modi suggesting vaccination be allowed for all people above the age of 18 years.

Further, the Gujarat High Court said the Covid-19 situation in the state was getting “out of control”, and suggested a curfew or lockdown could be imposed for 3-4 days to break the chain.

Centre asks above 45 years staff to get vaccinated

The Centre on Tuesday asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19. They are further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc., an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Virus tidbits

-- On-site registration for health, frontline workers only be available at govt CVCs: Centre

-- Covid negative report must for Jagannath Temple visit; Odisha's tally mounts to 3,43,856

-- Renowned journalist-author Fatima R. Zakaria dies of Covid