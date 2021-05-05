Covid: N440K variant fades as B1617 picks up: Experts

Hyderabad

The N440K variant of coronavirus, which wreaked havoc during the first wave of the pandemic in the country is diminishing and likely to disappear soon, scientists at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said.

Dismissing reports N440K is the variant causing chaos in Visakhapatnam and parts of Andhra, Divya Tej Sowpati a scientist at CCMB said while N440K was indeed a mutation of concern in South India during and after the first wave, data show it is replaced by new variants such as B1617 and B117.

Delhi hospital study finds 16% vaccinated individuals tested positive

A small-scale study on 113 healthcare workers who had received at least one vaccine dose at a private hospital in Delhi found 18 tested positive for Covid but all except one had mild symptoms The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews on May 3, was conducted on employees of the Fortis Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in Delhi.

The participants in the study by researchers at Fortis, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, and Diabetes Foundation (India), New Delhi, included doctors, nutritionists, nurses, paramedical workers, and maintenance staff.