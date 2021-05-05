Covid: N440K variant fades as B1617 picks up: Experts

Hyderabad
The N440K variant of coronavirus, which wreaked havoc during the first wave of the pandemic in the country is diminishing and likely to disappear soon, scientists at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said.
Dismissing reports N440K is the variant causing chaos in Visakhapatnam and parts of Andhra, Divya Tej Sowpati a scientist at CCMB said while N440K was indeed a mutation of concern in South India during and after the first wave, data show it is replaced by new variants such as B1617 and B117.
Delhi hospital study finds 16% vaccinated individuals tested positive
A small-scale study on 113 healthcare workers who had received at least one vaccine dose at a private hospital in Delhi found 18 tested positive for Covid but all except one had mild symptoms The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews on May 3, was conducted on employees of the Fortis Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in Delhi.
The participants in the study by researchers at Fortis, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, and Diabetes Foundation (India), New Delhi, included doctors, nutritionists, nurses, paramedical workers, and maintenance staff.
61% Indians angry and depressed as Covid-19 wreaks havoc, healthcare crumbles: Survey
As the virus rages in India, most Indians are angry and depressed, a study has shown. As the infections spreads like a wildfire, most of the Indians are anxious, depressed, and angry over the state of affairs in the country, a survey has found. With the healthcare system reeking of exhaustion amid oxygen and medicines shortage, the country faces an unprecedented medical crisis.
Conducted by the citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, the survey explored what people are going through mentally as they battle the pandemic and where they stand on the government's approach to tackling the situation.
Asked to describe state of mind two months into the second wave, 23% of the respondents said they were feeling "anxious or worried". Another 8% said they were "depressed, gloomy or sad".
About 20% said they were "upset and angry" while 10% were "extremely angry", and only 7% were "calm or peaceful". About 28% said they felt "optimistic and hopeful".
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)