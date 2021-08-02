Covid cases to surge in mid-Aug: Experts

New Delhi

India may see another rise in Covid cases in mid of August with the third wave peaking, with less than 1,00,000 in the best cases scenario and nearly 1,50,000 infections a day in the worst scenario.

A study by a group of researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of T echnology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur have predicted that India is likely to witness another rise in Covid cases in August. However, they have also said that it is likely to be less brutal as the second wave where cases rose to 4 lakh on a daily basis.

Earlier, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and infectious diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that if the third wave of Covid occurs, it will hit sometime around August-end. "There might be a third as it is not inevitable than the second wave. If the third wave happens, it will hit sometime around August end, it is not inevitable," said Dr Panda.

He also said, "When will the third wave come and how severe it can be, all these questions are related to many factors which are not known to the full extent." India reported 40,134 new cases of Covid and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours.

, as per the union health ministry on Monday.