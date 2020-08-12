Covid cases in Karnataka near 2-lakh mark; death toll 3,510

Bengaluru

On a day when parts of Bengaluru burnt in mob violence, Karnataka recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases with 7,883 people testing positive on Wednesday. With this, the active cases crossed the 80,000-mark to end at 80,343 and the total caseload nearing the two-lakh mark.

The state also recorded 113 deaths, taking the death toll to 3,510.

The IT city recorded 2,802 new Covid cases, taking the total to 79,840. With 23 Covid-19 fatalities, the death toll stood at 1,316.

Apart from Bengaluru, Bellari recorded 635, Mysuru 544 and Belagavi 314.

Meanwhile, the government plans to do away with containment zones, especially in Bengaluru, and instead strictly cordon off houses of Covid patients.

This is seen as an effort to strike a balance between life and livelihood.

The BBMP (local civic authority) plans to ease curbs in a phased manner, starting from areas where cases are coming down. It has already reduced containment zones by nearly half — from 26,998 to 13,386 and will gradually bring it down to less than 5,000 and eventually none.

In a new strategy, the civic body plans to identify a group of houses or streets, which have more than three cases and declare it as a cluster and impose limited restrictions.