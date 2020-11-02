Covid cases continue to slide in India, recovery up

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded a sharp fall in the number of coronavirus cases, with only 45,231 found infected with the positive symptoms in the past 24 hours. There is also a steady decline in deaths to 470, the lowest in the past many months.

A total of 81.84 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country while the death toll has reached 1.22 lakh, which is 1.49% of the total infections. The caseload on hospitals also dropped to 6.97%. As on Monday morning, there were 5.7 lakh patients in hospitals, which was a decline of 12,191 over the previous day.

The recovery rate has improved to 91.54% as 58,684 were discharged, raising the total recoveries to 74.92 lakh. So far, 11.07 crore tests have been conducted since March, including 8.56 lakh in the last recorded 24 hours.

Raj to make masks compulsory

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a bill making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in private or public means of transport and while attending any social or political events. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said masks are the sole anti-COVID vaccine as of now.

Irked over quarantine, man kills child

Peeved at being sent to quarantine following a complaint against him, a migrant labourer allegedly abducted a 12-year-old son of the complainant, killed the boy and tried to extort Rs 30 lakh from his family in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Monday. Five people, including three women from the family of accused Kaleem have also been arrested, said ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar. Kaleem said he felt insulted after he was quarantined on the complaint of the boy’s father following his return from Mumbai.