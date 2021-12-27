COVID-19: Jump in paediatric hospitalizations in New York, raises concern in California amid Omicron
A jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations of children in New York has sparked concerns in California amid a surge in Omicron variant infections.
Rong-Gong Lin II and Luke Money, writing in Los Angeles Times said that the Omicron wave hit New York before California, where cases have been surging in the last week.
India reports 6,531 new cases, 7,141 recoveries in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally stands at 578
India saw the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am.
