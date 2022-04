A sharp rise was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Delhi with the city reporting 1,009 fresh COVID-19 cases.

For the last two days, the national capital was reporting above 500 cases.

Meanwhile, 314 people recovered, and 1 death in the last 24 hours was reported. Active cases in the city are at 2,641.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:26 PM IST