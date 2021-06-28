COVID-19: West Bengal extends lockdown-like curbs till July 15; salons, gyms allowed to open

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that the restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 have been extended till July 15. However, the government has eased some restrictions as it in its new order it has allowed salons, beauty parlours to remain open from 11am to 6pm with 50% seating capacity provided staff has been vaccinated. Besides, gyms have also been permitted to stay open with 50% capacity.
Private and corporates offices can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with 50% working capacity.
As per the new order, all bazaars and markets allowed to open from 6:00 am to 12 noon. Other shops will stay open from 11:00 to 8:00 pm.
Banks allowed to operate between 10 am to 2 pm and public buses to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
Meanwhile, West Bengal has registered 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday. The state also saw 2,022 recoveries, pushing recoveries 14,55,453. With 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 17,612.
Currently, there are 21,884 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.
As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)