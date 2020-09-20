COVID-19 vaccine update: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial from next week

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the of University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, Covishield, at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune from next week.
As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials. "Phase III of Covishield Vaccine trial has been started in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. At present, volunteer registration is going on for this. Those who are willing to volunteer for vaccination can contact on the following numbers--8550960196, 8104201267," said the statement.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI gave permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India. British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority's (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe.
SII, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine candidate for COVID-19, on Tuesday submitted the recommendations of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB, India, and requested for permission to restart enrolment in the clinical trial.
