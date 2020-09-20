COVID-19 vaccine update: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial from next week

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the of University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, Covishield, at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune from next week.

As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials. "Phase III of Covishield Vaccine trial has been started in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. At present, volunteer registration is going on for this. Those who are willing to volunteer for vaccination can contact on the following numbers--8550960196, 8104201267," said the statement.