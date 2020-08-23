COVID-19 vaccine to launch in 10 weeks? Here's what Serum Institute of India has to say

After several reports around the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine, Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with Oxford University to produce a vaccine, clarified that the Indian government has granted permission to only manufacture the vaccine and store it for future use.
The Pune-based Serum Institute said that Covidshield, the Oxford University-Astrazeneca vaccine candidate, will be commercialised once trials are successful and regulatory approvals are in check.
The clarification came after reports which stated that the COVI-19 vaccine may launch in 73 days.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is in its Phase-3 trials stage and once it is proven immunogenic and efficacious, the institute will confirm its availability.
ICMR, a medical research body, will soon launch a website which will provide all information related to the COVID-19 vaccine development in India and rest of the world.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that if everything goes well, India would get a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year.
Three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including two indigenous ones, are in different phases of development in India.
The phase-one human clinical trials of the two indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidates, one developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the other by Zydus Cadila Ltd, have been completed and the trials have moved to phase-two, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava had said recently.
With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940 on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)