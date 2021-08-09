COVID-19 vaccine: Foreign nationals now eligible for vaccination in India; here's all you need to know

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccine. They can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination, said a government release.

The Centre said that a significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons, it added.

"This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of COVID-19 virus," the release added.

For the unversed, the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is being implemented across all States and Union Territories (UTs) since 16th January, 2021, in the country. The vaccination programme in its current phase covers all citizens aged 18 years and above.

As on 9th August, 2021, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses across the country.