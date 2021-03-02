COVID-19 vaccination update: More than 1.48 crore doses of the vaccine administered till March 2

With the increasing COVID-19 cases in India, the count of the vaccination doses has also has gone up. As per the Ministry of Health, more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
While on the CoWIN 2.0 app, "since yesterday (March 1), we have had 50 lakh registrations COVID-19 vaccination," said, RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination.
Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that central teams have been deputed to Tamil Nadu and Punjab and Haryana is also being monitored.
"Although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the fact remains that the recovered cases are more than 97% and active cases are still less than 2%," he added.
Five States cumulatively account for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61% revealed ministry's data.
It's been more than a month since the vaccination drive for COVID-19 had started in India on 16th January. The second phase of the vaccination drive started on 13th February for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd February 2021.
Nine states have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka , Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.
Recently, the Center also said that the importance of adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease.
India’s total active caseload stands at 1,68,358. As per the data, 80.33% of the 12,286 new cases added in the last 24 hours are from 5 States.
