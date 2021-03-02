COVID-19 vaccination update: More than 1.48 crore doses of the vaccine administered till March 2

With the increasing COVID-19 cases in India, the count of the vaccination doses has also has gone up. As per the Ministry of Health, more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

While on the CoWIN 2.0 app, "since yesterday (March 1), we have had 50 lakh registrations COVID-19 vaccination," said, RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination.

Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that central teams have been deputed to Tamil Nadu and Punjab and Haryana is also being monitored.

"Although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the fact remains that the recovered cases are more than 97% and active cases are still less than 2%," he added.

Five States cumulatively account for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61% revealed ministry's data.