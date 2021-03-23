COVID-19 vaccination in India: People above 45 year to get vaccine from April 1

Starting from April 1, all those above 45 years of age, regardless of comorbidities, would be eligible for Covid vaccination, the Union Government announced on Tuesday.

Officials and health experts welcomed the announcement, saying in view of the current spike, this was indeed a good decision, as half of the country’s population would be covered.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while briefing the media on Tuesday, said people who were 45-plus ''should immediately register and get vaccinated, as it is a shield against the disease.” He said the decision was taken after discussion and on the advice of the taskforce and scientists.

Last week, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had sought vaccination for this category at a virtual meeting with PM Modi.