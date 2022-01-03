COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group: India inoculates 3.8 million teens on day one

Vaccination opened for teens in the 15 to 18 age group on Monday across India amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in multiple states and cities. More than 3.8 million teens were jabbed today as the country expanded an inoculation effort to protect its large adolescent population ahead of a looming wave of coronavirus infections.

Many teenagers wearing their uniforms, queued at schools and health centres across the country as health workers injected them with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - the only COVID-19 vaccine so far approved by India for those below 18 years.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:28 PM IST