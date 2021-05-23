COVID-19 vaccination: Centre should put out district-wise data of daily inoculations, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed there is shortage of vaccines in the country and asked the Centre to put out district-wise data of those inoculated as state-wise data hides many facts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the prime minister, alleging that he is arrogant.

"One there is a pandemic, on top of that the leader is arrogant," he said in a tweet in Hindi, while citing a media report quoting a top official of Covishield maker Serum Institute that WHO guidelines on vaccine sticks were not followed while announcing the vaccine.