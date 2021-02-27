COVID-19 vaccination at private facilities likely to be priced at Rs 250 per dose: Reports

In a development, the coronavirus vaccine at the private facilities is likely to be given at Rs 250 per dose say reports. While the vaccine is being given free of cost at the government centers, people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

As per a report in India Today, the ministry of health is expected to make an announcement today or tomorrow regarding the amount that people will have to pay to the private hospitals for the vaccine.

The report further reads that the vaccine price at the private hospitals is currently been fixed at Rs 250 per dose, inclusive of Rs 100 service charge. "There would be no capping, there will be a fixed price for the vaccine," sources revealed to India Today.

Earlier Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar had said that the health ministry would decide the amount within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals.