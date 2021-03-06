COVID-19: Union Health Ministry approves vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in service hospitals

"The Union Health Ministry on Saturday gave it's approval for the vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals," said the Indian Army. The registeration of the candidates is still under the process on the Co-WIN app. The vaccination process is expected to commence from next week once the registration is done.

Around 3,129 from the Army, were administered Covid-19 vaccine across the country when India began its inoculation drive on January 16.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the first doses were given to the Army medical team, who are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.