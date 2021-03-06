COVID-19: Union Health Ministry approves vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in service hospitals

"The Union Health Ministry on Saturday gave it's approval for the vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals," said the Indian Army. The registeration of the candidates is still under the process on the Co-WIN app. The vaccination process is expected to commence from next week once the registration is done.
Around 3,129 from the Army, were administered Covid-19 vaccine across the country when India began its inoculation drive on January 16.
Sources in the defence and security establishment said the first doses were given to the Army medical team, who are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.
Meanwhile in Ladakh, where thousands of Indian troops are in a tense stand-off with China, sources said only healthcare workers were vaccinated on 16th January in Leh, Karu, Kargil and Kiari. The first priority for the Covid vaccine were the frontline warriors and then the soldiers posted in Ladakh.
In Delhi, doctors at the Base Hospital, the largest Covid hospital of the armed forces, were given vaccines, besides those at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on the first day.
The Covid warriors of the other two services - Navy and the IAF, also got vaccinated. The figure for the Navy stood at about 250, while for the IAF, it is yet to be ascertained.
