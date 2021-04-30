COVID-19 surge: Bangladesh to send Remdesivir to India next week

Dhaka [Bangladesh]: Bangladesh will be sending Remdesivir, an anti-viral medicine being used in COVID-19 treatment, along with other medical supplies to India next week, said country's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

"India sought Remdesivir [from us]. We have taken measures to send it," Dhaka Tribune quoted Momen said on Thursday.

The demand for the drug has recently increased in India, as the country witnessed a sudden rise in coronavirus cases.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen, drugs and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage in essential medical supplies.

Last week, the Indian government waived import duty for the Remdesivir vials and the raw materials.