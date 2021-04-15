COVID-19: Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah holds court despite all staffers at his residence test positive

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah on Thursday held court with Justice D Y Chandrachud despite all three staff members at his official residence having tested positive. He made the disclosure of the viral infection during the hearing of a case at his residence. The Bench then rose but assembled in the post-lunch session from 2 PM to hear the cases listed before it.

Justice Shah is the second judge of the Apex Court whose staff is down with the virus. Justice Suryakant, who was on Thursday sitting on the Bench headed by Chief Justice Bobde, faced a similar handicap early this week.

In fact, the Supreme Court on Monday decided that the judges will hold court from their residences through video-conferencing in view of 44 staffers of the court being found infected.