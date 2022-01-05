COVID-19 scare in Uttar Pradesh: Political parties defer rallies, more restrictions imposed

Lucknow: With spurt in number of covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have decided to curb rallies and big public programmes. The number of fresh covid cases have increased four times in the last three days in UP with NCR and Lucknow being worst hit.

In the last 24 hours a total of 2038 fresh cases of covid have been found in UP whereas this number 992 on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in state has reached to 5158 now and there are 31 omicron cases. According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad the test positivity rate in UP has been increased but hospitalization is almost nil. He informed that till date 12.93 crore people have been administered first dose of covid vaccine while 7.54 crore have received both the jabs. In UP 4.60 lakh youths in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been given first dose of vaccine.

More Restrictions Imposed----

In the wake of rising number of covid cases, the UP government has imposed more restrictions. The night curfew imposed all over the state has been increased for two more hours. From Thursday, onwards night curfew would be imposed between 10 pm to six in the morning. The Cinema Hall, Gym, Spa, Banquet Halls and Restaurants have been asked to operate with half of the capacity. The state government has issued orders asking the government as well as private schools to close till January 14. All the commercial establishments have been asked to set up covid help desk again. The village level monitoring committees have also been asked to function again.

Political Parties Cancelled Porgrammes-----

Facing sharp criticism over holding crowded rallies and meetings amidst spurt of covid cases, the political parties gearing for assembly polls in UP have decided to restrain themselves. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his proposed programme of Noida on Thursday. The UP CM was to distribute tablets and smartphones to youth at Noida University. According to state BJP leaders, the proposed rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on January 9 is likely to be postponed due to covid outbreak. BJP has already deferred its programme of felicitating beneficiaries of government schemes beginning from Tuesday. The party is now planning to organize virtual rallies.

Congress Defers Big Rallies & Meetings ----

Acting first, UP Congress has decided to cancel all the big rallies and mega events in the state. On the directives of congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi the state president Ajay Kumar Lallu has written a letter to the elections commission demanding ban on political rallies and big meetings. Congress has also cancelled Marathon Race scheduled to be held under Priyanka’s `Ladki Hoo Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign in various parts of the state. Congress has sought permissions for corner meetings, door-to-door campaign and small gatherings from election commission.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:09 PM IST