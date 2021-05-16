COVID-19: Remdesivir allocation made up to 23rd May to states/ UTs, says Union Minister D.V Sadananda Gowda

Amid the emergence of COVID-19 second wave in India, the demand for Remdesivir injection has also increased in various parts of the country. Considering the necessity and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V Sadananda Gowda today announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto 23rd May 2021. "Substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation of Remdesivir," he added.

The Union Minister wrote a letter to all the states and mentioned that in continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period 21st April to 16th May, 2021 communicated by D.O of even number issued on 7th May 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for period of 21st April to 23rd May, 2021 is prepared jointly by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.