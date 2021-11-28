COVID-19 Omicron variant: Govt to review SOP on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, says MHA; other preventive measures discussed

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19's new variant Omicron, the Union Ministry of Home affairs held an emergency meeting chaired by the home secretary. The spokesperson of the ministry said that the central government will review SOP on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category.

The meeting was held with various health experts, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister, and senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries.

During the meeting, Overall global situation in wake of Omicron virus was comprehensively reviewed. Various preventive measures in place and to be further strengthened were discussed.

Further during the meeting, it was decided that genomic surveillance for variants will be further strengthened and intensified.

Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) shall also be sensitized for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports and ports.

As per evolving global scenario, the government will also review the decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service.

Meanwhile, the government will also continue to maintain its closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country.

Following high level review by the Prime Minister on new COVID Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’, urgent meeting was chaired by Home Secretary today at 11.30 a.m. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 28, 2021

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:51 PM IST