Covid-19 numbers on the wane in Karnataka

By Shankar Raj

Bengaluru:

After reporting a high Covid cases, Karnataka has some good tidings during the year-end. The virus is on the wane with 12 of the 30 districts reporting zero fatalities over the past 7 days. The plummeting fatality rate saw Bengaluru Urban reporting just 1 death on Thursday. In terms of case fatality rate, Ball­ari, Chamarajana­ga­ra, Koppal, Hassan and Bengaluru Rural have reported 2%. Experts say death audits must be beefed up in districts where a high fatality rate is seen. Meanwhile, 10 UK returnees since Nov 25 have tested positive in the state. —Shankar Raj

