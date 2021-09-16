COVID-19: Mizoram is a state of concern, cases decreasing in Kerala, says Union Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said Kerala is witnessing a decline in COVID-19 infections. However, it said Mizoram is a state of concern.

"Mizoram is a state of concern. In coming 2-3 months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge of COVID cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter. We're happy to see the number of cases stabilising, even in Kerala," said NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava cautioned against a spike in coronavirus infections as the festival season approaches. He stressed that the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities.

"We have been seeing some decreasing infections in Kerala. Other states are also in the path of averting future surge. However, festivals are approaching and sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread," Bhargava said.

"The call of the hour is - 1) Vaccine acceptance, 2) Maintenance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, 3) Responsible travel, if necessary, 4) Responsible festivities," he added.

Speaking about the healthcare infrastructure, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 3,631 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants have been started in the country. "When these Plants get commissioned, they will be able to make available more than 4,500 MT of Medical Oxygen," he said.

"1,491 of these Plants are being commissioned through Central resources - they will make available more than 2,220 MT of Medical Oxygen. 2,140 Plants are being made through States and other resources - they will make available 2,289 MT of Medical Oxygen," he added.

"1,595 Plants are commissioned as of now - providing 2,0 88 MT of Oxygen to patients in the hospitals," the Union Health Secretary further said.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 05:23 PM IST