COVID-19: Marginal dip in cases as India records 36,083 fresh infections

New Delhi: India on Sunday registered a marginal decline in daily Covid caseload and recorded 36,083 fresh cases and 493 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. On Saturday also new cases showed a marginal dip as India recorded 38,667 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported in the last 49 consecutive days. India's recovery rate from the Covid infection currently stands at 97.46 per cent.

The active caseload also registered a decline of 2,337 on Sunday and the total caseload climbed to 3,85,336. The active caseloads constitute 1.20 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the health ministry data, total 37,927 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,13,76,015 to the date in India.

The death toll due to Covid has reached 4,31,225 in the country

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:42 PM IST