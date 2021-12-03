5 more cases of Omicron reported in New York

As many as five cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have surfaced in New York City, taking cumulative tally in the US to eight.

"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask," informed Governor of New York State in a tweet on Friday.