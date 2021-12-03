Karnataka CM to chair high-level meet on Omicron variant today, new SOPs likely soon
After two cases of COVID-19 new variant 'Omicron' were reported from Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said detailed SOPs and guidelines will be soon rolled out after a meeting with experts and senior officials scheduled today.
5 more cases of Omicron reported in New York
As many as five cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have surfaced in New York City, taking cumulative tally in the US to eight.
"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask," informed Governor of New York State in a tweet on Friday.
No data shows Omicron variant more resistant to vaccine: French PM
No data shows that the Omicron variant would be more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said in Angouleme, southwest France.
"No consolidated data allows us, to date, to conclude that this variant would be more resistant to the vaccine," Xinhua news agency quoted Castex as saying during a press conference after visiting a hospital in Angouleme.
Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore airports start compulsory testing of passengers arriving from 11 'at risk' countries
Staff at airports in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore have started compulsory testing of passengers arriving from 11 'at risk' countries in view of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "The airports in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore have started compulsory testing of passengers arriving from 11 'at risk' countries where Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly."
WHO deploys team in South Africa to tackle Omicron variant
The World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed a team of officials to South Africa's Gauteng province, the epicentre of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, for ramping up surveillance measures and contact tracing efforts as the country grapples with rising infections, an official said on Thursday. Some 11,500 new infections were registered in the latest daily figures, a sharp rise from the 8,500 cases confirmed the previous day.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)