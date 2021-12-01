Canada bans travel from Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi amid spread of Omicron strain

Amid the growing concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Canada has added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to the 'travel ban' list. "We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.