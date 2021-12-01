The Canadian province of Alberta has reported the first case of a coronavirus Omicron variant infection of a returning traveller who visited Nigeria and the Netherlands, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw said. (ANI)
Brazil confirms Latin America's first two Omicron variant cases
Health officials in Brazil have reported the country's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travellers returning from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation.
Canada bans travel from Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi amid spread of Omicron strain
Amid the growing concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Canada has added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to the 'travel ban' list. "We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.
Srinagar: COVID test made compulsory for all international passengers, followed by 7-day home quarantine
Amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, RT PCR test of all international passengers arriving at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Airport would be conducted, followed by a seven-day home quarantine for those who test negative.
South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 5,000 for first time
South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalisations and deaths to record highs. With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacities, health experts have called for officials to reimpose stricter social distancing rules that were eased last month to soften the pandemic's impact on the economy.
