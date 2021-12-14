e-Paper Get App

India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:54 AM IST

California is bringing back a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors, a move aimed at containing a new type of the coronavirus as people gather with family and friends during the holidays.
FPJ Web Desk
| PIC: AFP

14 December 2021 10:54 AM IST

South Korea extends overseas travel advisory

South Korea has extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month due to the global spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

14 December 2021 10:54 AM IST

India COVID-19: New cases at 5,784, lowest in nearly 19 months

India reported 5,784 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST. The daily tally of cases is the lowest since May 21, 2020,

14 December 2021 09:29 AM IST

Global Covid caseload tops 270.7 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 270.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.31 million and vaccinations to over 8.47 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

14 December 2021 09:29 AM IST

Canadian city Kingston limits gatherings to 5 over variant Kingston

A city in Canada's most populous province is limiting gatherings to a maximum of five people in response to the spread of the omicron variant and the variant prompted several regions in Ontario to announce new public health measures on Monday.

14 December 2021 09:29 AM IST

California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise

