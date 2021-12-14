South Korea extends overseas travel advisory
South Korea has extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month due to the global spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
India COVID-19: New cases at 5,784, lowest in nearly 19 months
India reported 5,784 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST. The daily tally of cases is the lowest since May 21, 2020,
Global Covid caseload tops 270.7 mn
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 270.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.31 million and vaccinations to over 8.47 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Canadian city Kingston limits gatherings to 5 over variant Kingston
A city in Canada's most populous province is limiting gatherings to a maximum of five people in response to the spread of the omicron variant and the variant prompted several regions in Ontario to announce new public health measures on Monday.
California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise
California is bringing back a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors, a move aimed at containing a new type of the coronavirus as people gather with family and friends during the holidays.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)