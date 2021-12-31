Maharashtra: Gatherings capped at 50 persons as coronavirus cases surge
Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
Number of Omicron cases in Germany continues to rise rapidly
Covid-19 infections with the Omicron variant in Germany surged by 3,619 or 28 per cent within one day to a total of 16,748, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.
Spain registers record 1,61,688 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Spain has confirmed 1,61,688 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.
