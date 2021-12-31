Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:17 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron tally in country rises to 1,270

India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra: Gatherings capped at 50 persons as coronavirus cases surge Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. 31 December 2021 10:15 AM IST



Number of Omicron cases in Germany continues to rise rapidly Covid-19 infections with the Omicron variant in Germany surged by 3,619 or 28 per cent within one day to a total of 16,748, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said. 31 December 2021 10:15 AM IST



Spain registers record 1,61,688 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours Spain has confirmed 1,61,688 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.