Sensex jumps 364.54 points to 58,158.86 in opening session; Nifty surges 104.05 points to 17,308.00India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, 220 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally rises to 1,270
Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:17 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron tally in country rises to 1,270

India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.
FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra: Gatherings capped at 50 persons as coronavirus cases surge

Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Number of Omicron cases in Germany continues to rise rapidly

Covid-19 infections with the Omicron variant in Germany surged by 3,619 or 28 per cent within one day to a total of 16,748, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.

Spain registers record 1,61,688 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Spain has confirmed 1,61,688 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

