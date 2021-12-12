Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump
Another 633 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 1,898, the UK health authorities have said. (IANS)
COVID-19: Turkey logs six Omicron cases
Six cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain were registered in Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. (ANI)
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, S Africa found Omicron positive, 2nd case in Delhi
35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi, sources said on Saturday. (PTI)
Canada sees sharp increase in Covid-19 cases
Canada has reported 3,589 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,831,344 cases, including 29,909 deaths, according to CTV. Quebec province, which has a population of 8.4 million, reported 1,982 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning while Ontario, the most populous province with 14 million, confirmed 1,607 new cases. Both provinces have seen increased new cases daily over the past week, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)