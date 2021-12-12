Canada sees sharp increase in Covid-19 cases

Canada has reported 3,589 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,831,344 cases, including 29,909 deaths, according to CTV. Quebec province, which has a population of 8.4 million, reported 1,982 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning while Ontario, the most populous province with 14 million, confirmed 1,607 new cases. Both provinces have seen increased new cases daily over the past week, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)