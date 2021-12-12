e-Paper Get App

India

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:55 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Turkey logs six Omicron cases

Delhi has reported its second case on Omicron, taking India's variant tally to 33.
FPJ Web Desk
| Photo Credit: AFP

12 December 2021 08:54 AM IST

Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump

Another 633 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 1,898, the UK health authorities have said. (IANS)

12 December 2021 08:54 AM IST

COVID-19: Turkey logs six Omicron cases

Six cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain were registered in Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. (ANI)

12 December 2021 08:54 AM IST

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, S Africa found Omicron positive, 2nd case in Delhi

35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi, sources said on Saturday. (PTI)

12 December 2021 08:54 AM IST

Canada sees sharp increase in Covid-19 cases

Canada has reported 3,589 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,831,344 cases, including 29,909 deaths, according to CTV. Quebec province, which has a population of 8.4 million, reported 1,982 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning while Ontario, the most populous province with 14 million, confirmed 1,607 new cases. Both provinces have seen increased new cases daily over the past week, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

