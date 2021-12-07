Six people, including 3 Nigerian nationals, test positive for Omicron in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
A total of six people, including three Nigerian nationals, have tested positive for the 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district, informed Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Monday.
COVID-19: Mumbai reports first 2 cases of Omicron; Maha tally at 10
Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)