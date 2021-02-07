COVID-19 latest updates: With 78 new fatalities, India sees lowest daily deaths in nine months

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.
The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily new fatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,22,601 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,48,766 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, as per the Union Health Ministry, while 57,75,322 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
Meanwhile, a total of 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6th February. Of these, 6,95,789 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,08,26,363
Total discharges: 1,05,22,601
Death toll: 1,54,996
Active cases: 1,48,766
Total Vaccination: 57,75,322