COVID-19 latest updates: With 78 new fatalities, India sees lowest daily deaths in nine months

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily new fatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,22,601 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,48,766 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, as per the Union Health Ministry, while 57,75,322 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.