COVID-19 latest updates: India's records 23,285 new cases, 117 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent. On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

With the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination drive underway, as many as 2,61,64,920 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

A cumulative total of 22,49,98,638 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 7,40,345 on Thursday.

Six States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

