COVID-19 latest updates: India records 9,309 new cases, 78 fresh fatalities

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,80,603, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the seventh time in February, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 9,309 infections have been reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,55,447 with 78 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,89,230 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,35,926 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

As many as 75,05,010 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

According to the ICMR, 20,47,89,784 samples have been tested up to February 11 with 7,65,944 samples being tested on Thursday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Total cases: 1,08,80,603

Total discharges: 1,05,89,230

Death toll: 1,55,447

Active cases: 1,35,926

Total Vaccination: 75,05,010