Rising Omicron cases could increase risk of more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Surging Omicron infections around the world could increase the risk of a newer, more dangerous variant emerging, the World Health Organization in Europe said on Tuesday.
COVID-19: India reports 58,097 fresh cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 15,389 recoveries, and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours.
With Agency Inputs
