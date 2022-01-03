551 COVID vaccination centres designated for children, says Kerala health minister

As India started inoculating children between the age group of 15 and 18 on Monday, Kerala designated 551 exclusive vaccination centres for the teens.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, State Health Minister Veena George said, "Out of the 1426 total vaccination centres, 551 centres are exclusive for children. Covaxin doses will be administered to children and we have installed pink board outside all the centres, which are exclusive children. There are over 15 lakh children, who are eligible for COVID-19 jabs in the State."