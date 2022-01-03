551 COVID vaccination centres designated for children, says Kerala health minister
As India started inoculating children between the age group of 15 and 18 on Monday, Kerala designated 551 exclusive vaccination centres for the teens.
Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, State Health Minister Veena George said, "Out of the 1426 total vaccination centres, 551 centres are exclusive for children. Covaxin doses will be administered to children and we have installed pink board outside all the centres, which are exclusive children. There are over 15 lakh children, who are eligible for COVID-19 jabs in the State."
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145.68 crore
With the administration of more than 23 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 am on Monday, India's vaccination coverage crossed 145.68 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.68 crore (1,45,68,89,306) today. More than 23 lakh (23,30,706) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 am today," read the ministry's official press release.
Karnataka: 10 new cases of Omicron confirmed on Jan 2, overall tally stands at 76
A total of 10 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2, taking the tally to 76, State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Monday.
Bihar: 87 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna test positive for COVID-19.
"87 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus," Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said on Sunday
Gujarat | Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad
Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years began in Ahmedabad from today.
"We've made a micro plan as per which we'll vaccinate 600 students above 15 years of age with COVAXIN," said Dr Rajnikanth Contractor, Medical Officer-In-Charge of Chandlodiya Urban Health Center, AMC.
COVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 33,750 fresh COVID cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Country's active case tally stands at 1,45,582 with 3,42,95,407 recoveries and 4,81,893 deaths.
Total vaccination tally stands at 1,45,68,89,306.
