COVID-19: India reports 8,503 new cases, 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hours
India reported 8,503 new COVID-19 cases and 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health informed on Friday.
Global Covid caseload tops 268.4 mn
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 268.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.28 million and vaccinations to over 8.32 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 268,484,455 and 5,286,786, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,324,131,954.
New Omicron cases in UK nearly double in a day
An additional 249 people have tested positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the UK, which increased the total number of cases with this strain to 817, health authorities confirmed.
Thursday's figure is nearly double of what was reported a day ago (131 cases), reports Xinhua news agency.
(With agency inputs)