e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,503 new COVID-19 cases, 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hoursAir Quality in Delhi remains at 'poor' category; Noida, Gurugram's AQI deteriorate
Advertisement

India

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Latest Updates:

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Shailendra Bhojak

Representative Image | Shailendra Bhojak

Advertisement
10 December 2021 10:00 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 8,503 new cases, 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hours

India reported 8,503 new COVID-19 cases and 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health informed on Friday.

10 December 2021 09:39 AM IST

Global Covid caseload tops 268.4 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 268.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.28 million and vaccinations to over 8.32 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 268,484,455 and 5,286,786, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,324,131,954.

10 December 2021 09:39 AM IST

New Omicron cases in UK nearly double in a day

An additional 249 people have tested positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the UK, which increased the total number of cases with this strain to 817, health authorities confirmed.

Thursday's figure is nearly double of what was reported a day ago (131 cases), reports Xinhua news agency.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement
Advertisement