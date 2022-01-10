e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins reprieve, Australian Judge briefly delays deportationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

India

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19: Latest Updates-

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Bhushan Koyande

Advertisement
10 January 2022 11:28 AM IST

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tests positive for COVID-19

BJP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP informed about the COVID-19 positive report on Monday with a Tweet. Rathore added that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

10 January 2022 10:19 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 1.79 lakh cases, 146 deaths; to begin administering precautionary doses

India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country also began on Monday.

With Agency Inputs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement