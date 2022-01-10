BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tests positive for COVID-19
BJP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tested positive for COVID-19.
The MP informed about the COVID-19 positive report on Monday with a Tweet. Rathore added that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.
COVID-19: India reports 1.79 lakh cases, 146 deaths; to begin administering precautionary doses
India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country also began on Monday.
With Agency Inputs.
