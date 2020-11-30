COVID-19: Kejriwal orders to reduce rate of RT-PCR test in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital from the current rate of Rs 2400.

Kejriwal said while tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments, the price slashing will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," he said in a tweet.