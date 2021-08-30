COVID-19: Karnataka orders 7-day institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala amid spike in cases in neighbouring state

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Karnataka on Monday ordered 7-day institutional quarantine for visitors from the neighbouring state.

In meeting chaired by CM Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala, that is reporting a high COVID-19 caseload.

Refuting reports that the Centre has lifted the requirement of RT-PCR certificates to cross the border, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said, people still need to produce RT-PCR test negative certificates to enter Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala.

The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district came down to 1.81 per cent on Sunday.

Kerala continued to reel under Covid with 19,622 cases reported after 1,17,216 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 16.74 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, he also said that the day saw 22,563 people turning negative while the total number of active cases was 2,09,493.

As many as 132 fresh deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 20,673.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:15 PM IST