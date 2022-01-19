Covid-19: Karnataka govt revises guidelines for testing, isolation & quarantine; see details here

Amid the rising Covid cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday revised the guidelines for testing, isolation & quarantine.

"For general population, patients in home isolation shall be released after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive & no fever for 3 preceding & successive days; no need for re-testing," the guidelines read.

The guidelines further read that all symptomatic shall compulsorily be tested through rapid antigen testing (RAT) and the RAT negatives shall be followed up by RT-PCR as per ICMR guidelines.

The guidelines further read that if any healthcare worker is manifesting signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, he/she shall be tested. "Isolation for those asymptomatics/mild symptoms, home isolation or hotel CCC is recommended for 5 days. If asymptomatic during the preceding 3 days, with oxygen saturation," it said.

The state on Wednesday reported 40,499 fresh Covid cases, out of which 24,135 were from Bangalore. The state's positivity rate stood at 18.80 per cent. With 23,209 discharges, the active cases in the state as of Wednesday evening were 2,67,650, out of which 1,84,000 are in Bangalore.

The number of Covid-related deaths in the state was 21 and five were in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,82,970 new Covid-19 cases and 441 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Wednesday, data updated by the Union Ministry of Health showed.

The active caseload has increased to 18,31,000, up from yesterday’s 17.3 lakh. The daily positivity rate has also increased to 15.13 per cent. The Omicron tally has reached 8,961 — an increase of 0.79 per cent since yesterday, the Ministry said.

