COVID-19: Karnataka govt makes vaccine certificate must for entry in malls, markets

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron variant, Karnataka government on Friday announced strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc.

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar at a press briefing also said that travellers from other states will be tested and COVID-care centres to be set up. "We're collaborating with all hotels and educational institutions for institutional quarantine, monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system underway," he added.

Lockdown is not a remedy for COVID-19 as a shutdown is a policy of the past and there is no consideration of it in Karnataka, said Dr K Sudhakar.

Referring to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that is spreading fast, hefurther that said the infections are spreading rapidly in six districts of Bengluru Urban, Benglauru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar, which have high positivity rate.

"We are in touch with the district administration. We will making every effort to bring it down," the Minister added.

Though Omicron was not severe, he said those who have not taken both the jabs of coronavirus vaccine would suffer.

In some cases, deaths may also occur, he warned.

"If the vaccination is done completely, the hospitalisation will be less and deaths will not take place," the Minister, who is a medical professional himself, said.

"Lockdown is not a remedy. It is now a policy of the past. It was imposed when we did not have a remedy. Now, we know how to treat a person with infection," Sudhakar told reporters.

"Complete lockdown is not a matter of consideration before the government. That much clarity the government has because it is working to protect the lives and interests of people," he added.

Meanwhile, With over 5,000 daily cases, Karnataka continued to witness a surge in numbers on Thursday, but reported only one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358.

The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:14 PM IST