Covid-19: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds meeting with health authorities, issues fresh guidelines concerning new Omicron variant

In the wake of the new COVID variant Omicron, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday reviewed the situation in the state and issued fresh guidelines.

The CM held a meeting with experts of the health and disaster department in view of the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Giving details, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the strict inspections will be intensified at the International Airport. Also, permission would be required to enter the city for those who test negative for the virus.

It was further decided hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools, public libraries and zoo workers would have to receive both their doses against the virus.

“Negative RT-PCR reports will be compulsory for everybody entering Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, after an emergency meeting chaired by Bommai.

“More than 1000 people have come from South Africa. All of them have been tested. One more test will be done after 10 days for those who have already come to Bengaluru or somewhere,” Karnataka Minister R Ashoka said.

Recently, many students, teachers have tested positive in different schools and institutes in Karnataka which has built the concern for the next wave of Covid in the state.

In another report, two south African nationals tested positive for Covid at the Bengaluru airport on Saturday and they have been quarantined, while another testing is due amid the concerns of the Omicron variant.

Karnataka reported 402 new cases and six deaths on Saturday. According to the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:05 PM IST