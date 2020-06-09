COVID-19: Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive

After Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia both tested positive for Coronavirus, people on social media wished good health and speedy recovery to them.

The leader and his mother complained of throat irritation and also had fever -- both COVID-like symptoms, after which they were immediately taken to the hospital. They were admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket.

Check out few tweets wishing them good luck: