COVID-19: Ireland set to open campus for students in September; offers scholarships for Indian students

COVID-19 has not only impacted businesses but also caused distress among students especially those who wanted to study abroad. With the pandemic refusing to abate, there is no certainty on the student intake from foreign lands. Though the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine has brought some positive news for students as they see the possibility of their dreams about studying abroad coming true in the next season.

But despite the global pandemic, international education has proved to be surprisingly resilient to the challenges of COVID-19. While a significant number of students did not give up on their dreams to study abroad, Ireland with a careful and cautious approach to COVID-19 has shown how Irish institutions are ensuring the highest standards of education to sustain the aspirations of international students. Though it is still a while before students can undertake international travel.

Speaking about the 2021-2022 academic year, which begins from September, Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland, said, "Looking ahead to the 2021/2022 academic year, which begins this coming September, it is likely that university-level students will be back on campus. By this time Ireland’s national vaccination programme should be complete, meaning Ireland should be in a different place with regard to COVID-19, compared to where things stand now, in Spring 2021. The return to a campus experience will most likely be done in a phased basis with various student groups. It is likely that some remote teaching will remain in place for larger student groups. So effectively a hybrid model will be in place," he added.

Amid pandemic, foreign students are facing a hard time staying outside of their home country. Explaining what Ireland is doing to make life easier for foreign students amid the pandemic, O’Driscoll said, “It has been confirmed that international students who were eligible to apply for the two-year stay back visa but, due to COVID-19, remained in their own country to study online during the current academic year – will be deemed eligible to apply for the Third Level Graduate Permission scheme. When students are returning to Ireland for essential academic purposes, or to avail of the Third Level Graduate Permission scheme they must comply with all current public health requirements related to COVID-19."